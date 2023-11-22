Sidharth Malhotra first person to sleep at his own birthday party, reveals Alia Bhatt

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, shared that her ‘Student of the Year’ co-star Sidharth Malhotra is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party.

The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see actors Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra gracing the controversial couch. During the course of the episode, Alia makes a visual appearance and says that sid is so hilarious that he goes off to sleep at his own birthday party.

Alia Bhatt has all things fun and nice to say about Sidharth Malhotra, as she said, “Sid is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesnt party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent punjabi in him. He just knows how to get people going, he’s really good. Also, he is really hilarious, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party.”

She added, “Sid takes a while to open up, so there is a distance, says hi hello, very chivalrous, very well mannered, that’s generally how he is. The basic thing is that he has got very warm and kind eyes. That is also why he has such a massive fan following. I am very thankful to Sid, because he has given me the first love of my life, Edward.”

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

