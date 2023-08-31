Sidharth malhotra pens a heartfelt message for his wife kiara advani expressing his wishes for her happiness and success

Bollywood love birds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most beautiful couples in the Bollywood industry. Once again capturing everyone’s attention with their adorable relationship. On Wednesday afternoon, Sidharth took to his Instagram story to share a captivating BTS image of his wife Kiara during a shoot.

Alongside the photo, Sidharth penned a heartfelt message, expressing his wishes for her happiness and success.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for dinner date in Bandra “May you keep shining on every set and wherever you go! You deserve nothing but true happiness. Can’t wait to see what you are shooting next for,” he wrote.

Kiara responded to his gesture on her own Instagram story, sharing the affection and conveying her excitement for upcoming endeavors.

After working on Shershaah together, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani developed a romantic relationship and became closer. They were spotted together in public and went on vacations to spend quality time with each other. Earlier this year, they tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan on February 7th, 2023.