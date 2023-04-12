scorecardresearch
Sikandar Kher joins Samantha, Varun Dhawan for 'Citadel' India

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actor Sikander Kher will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the Hindi remake of American TV series ‘Citadel’.

As confirmed the makers are slowly finalising the other cast for the Hindi version and Sikandar Kher is the latest addition to the cast. The show is going to be directed by hit filmmaker duo Raj and DK.

A source close to the production team says: “Sikandar Kher is the latest addition to the cast of the Hindi version of ‘Citadel’. He even attended the India premiere of the American version that happened in Mumbai.”

“‘Citadel’ is anticipated to be one of the biggest shows of the season. This will be the first time that Sikandar will be working with Raj and DK.”

The Hindi version will have Varun in the lead. The show will also see Samantha playing the part which is originally played by Priyanka Chopra.

–IANS

dc/svn/

