scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sikandar Kher talks about being part of 2 foreign projects, 'Citadel' , 'The Monkey Man'

Sikandar Kher is gearing up to make a mark on the international canvas with two exciting projects

By Agency News Desk

Actor Sikandar Kher, who is known for ‘Aarya’, ‘Monica O my Darling’ and ‘Tooth Pari’, is gearing up to make a mark on the international canvas with two exciting projects. First in line is the Indian counterpart of ‘Citadel’ in which he will star alongside Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series is helmed by the acclaimed duo Raj and DK. The second international project for Sikandar Kher is ‘The Monkey Man’ which marks the directorial debut of Dev Patel.

Speaking of this, Sikandar said, “I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for the opportunities that have come my way in recent times. The love and appreciation I’ve received from audiences for my work in ‘Monica O my Darling’, ‘Tooth Pari’ and ‘Aarya’ have been truly overwhelming. These have each been amazing journeys to take on and so have ‘The Monkey Man’ and ‘Citadel’.

“Now, stepping into the international domain with projects like ‘Citadel’ and ‘The Monkey Man’ is both exhilarating and humbling. Getting a chance to work with Raj and DK has been truly awesome. From whatever little that I have seen so far, Citadel is gonna look and feel really awesome. It’s quite an intense spy universe and I’m looking forward to everyone witnessing it.”

Meanwhile, on the home turf, the actor will soon be seen in the upcoming third season of the superhit streaming series ‘Aarya’. The series, which premiered in 2020, stars Sushmita Sen in the titular role.

The series, adapted from the Dutch drama series ‘Penoza’, is about an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband’s murder.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
T20I series: Ireland's Lorcan Tucker hoping to make an impression against India
Next article
Indian junior men's hockey team gears up for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indian junior men's hockey team gears up for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany

Sports

T20I series: Ireland's Lorcan Tucker hoping to make an impression against India

News

Alia Bhatt trolled for fangirling over Elvish Yadav 

Technology

Shiprocket joins Skye Air for drone delivery service for merchants

Technology

NYC bans TikTok on city-owned devices over security concerns

News

Amitabh Bachchan wants Gauri Khan to design his vanity van

News

Cole Sprouse talks about death threats from 'Riverdale' fans over Lili Reinhart split

News

Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' has a Christopher Nolan connection

Technology

NYT mulling legal action against OpenAI over copyright issue

News

From AP Dhillon's docu-series to 'Guns & Gulaabs': 5 titles to watch this week

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Djokovic makes winning return in US as Davidovich Fokina retires mid-way

News

Cillian Murphy says he freaks out when watching his own movies

Technology

Amazon pushing injured employees to keep working at warehouses: Report

News

Lily Allen's dad called cops on her at age 12

News

Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'

Technology

OpenAI acquires digital product company Global Illumination

News

Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows

Sports

TOUR Championship: Asian stars strive for survival in second playoffs event

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US