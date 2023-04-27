scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Simaran Kaur's 'Current Maare' is a perfect party number

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ actress Simaran Kaur, whose music video ‘Current Maare’ is finally out, has said that the project means a lot to her.

The actress also said that the track ‘Current Maare’ is a perfect party number.

Talking about her glamorous look in the song, Simaran said: “I have a very different and glamorous look in the song, something which I haven’t done before. It’s a dance number, the music is very catchy and upbeat. I had a great time shooting for this video.”

She added: “This is something I haven’t done before. It’s different because whenever you do a TV serial, it’s more traditional but this is a very new avatar, and glamorous. It’s more about the look which is different. Also, I love dancing. So a lot of people are appreciating my dance moves and my expressions in the song.”

Sharing her shooting experience for the music video, she said: “Proper rehearsals were done two to three days before the shoot day. We shot everything on a single day. The rehearsals began with only myself, but eventually included the whole group. The background dancers were called for the rehearsals.

“We danced together so that we all could sync and ensure that on the day of the shoot, everything goes off smoothly and everyone knows what to do. As a result, everyone had put forth a lot of effort. All the costumes were designed well in advance.

“My experience was fantastic. This is one of the best music videos I’ve ever shot. It was great working with professionals from Bollywood, including Feroz Khan Sir, who directed the song, and Manoj Lobo Sir, who was the Director of Photography. Working with such professionals benefited me.

“It’s like taking one step forward. And when they like your work and appreciate you, you gain confidence and push yourself to the next level. Everyone was very enthusiastic about their work. The minor details were kept in mind while shooting.”

Talking about her future projects, Simaran said, “There’s another music video in the pipeline, which is shot in Dubai and it will be released soon.”

–IANS

ila/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Scientists scout for US Covid patient carrying cryptic strain since 2 years
Next article
Chris Nolan shares 'Oppenheimer' footage to huge applause from movie theatre owners
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitter to prioritise 'verified' accounts

News

K'taka HC relief for Kannada actor Chetan, stays order on returning OCI card

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC directs ASI to remove encroachments in Tughlaqabad Fort in 4 weeks

News

50 years after 'The Exorcist', the horror saga returns in a scarier reboot

Sports

IPL 2023: Arshdeep's four-fer outshines Green, Suryakumar fifties; helps PBKS beat MI by 13 runs

Technology

IIT-Kanpur launches cybersecurity skilling programme

News

Kriti Sanon is excited for poha, jalebis ahead of her Indore visit

Technology

Microsoft reports $53 bn in sales, net income up amid AI push

News

Delhi HC orders social media platforms to take down leaked clips of upcoming SRK film 'Jawan'

Sports

Real Madrid put pressure on Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club both win

Health & Lifestyle

Classical has been the foundation of my musical journey: Musician Sheykhar

News

Playing a character who is not like her excites Alma Hussein

Sports

National Poker Series India draws to a close with record participation

Health & Lifestyle

Covid driving telemedicine, RPM market growth: Report: Report

Technology

Patent filings soar 13.6% in India, tech domain leads

Technology

IIT Mandi's new algorithm to automatically detect HVAC system failures

Sports

Pacer Josh Little named in Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

News

Salman Khan reunites with Aamir Khan on Eid; Fans love this Amar – Prem jodi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US