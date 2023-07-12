scorecardresearch
Simu Liu on how all Ken actors developed their 'Ken-ergy' to bond together

'Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings' star Simu Liu, who is also set to star in 'Barbie' as another version of Ken, spoke of how the stars developed their 'Ken-ergy' in order to foster bonding between the cast members.

By Agency News Desk
The writer-director of the fantasy-comedy film Greta Gerwig gathered her actresses for a Barbie-themed sleepover while Liu, Ryan Gosling and the other actors playing different versions of Ken were given different assignments.

According to People magazine, speaking to Eonline, the actor said: “Greta was very deliberate in what she wanted the Kens to do to bond, which was to gym together.”

“So, while the Barbies were having a nice, relaxing night, the Kens were just male aggression and testosterone, lifting things and flexing and all that. That was the chosen bonding ritual for the Kens,” he added.

Much like the rivalry of the Kens in the film, Simu admitted that he could not beat Gosling when it came to going to the gym.

“I could not beat this man to the gym,” Simu said, adding “No matter how early I went, he was always there. He always stayed later than me. So, I really saw discipline and I really saw the Ken-ergy.”

He added with a grin: “Viewers will get to see the Ken-ergy — when they see Ryan’s torso. And the rest of him!”

