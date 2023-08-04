Sinead O'Connor's body handed over to relatives after autopsy

London, Aug 4 (IANS) Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s body has been released to her relatives following an autopsy.

The music legend, famed for her powerful voice, died aged 56 on July 26 at her home in south-east London.

At the time, it was believed her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Later her body was taken for an autopsy in order to “secure a medical cause of death”, but a post-mortem examination report may not be received for “some weeks”, mirror.co.uk reported.

The London Inner South Coroner’s Court confirmed that they would make a decision as to whether they will open an inquest after the results of the autopsy are known and following submissions from her relatives.

John Thompson, clerk at the London Inner South district court, confirmed in a statement on behalf of senior coroner Andrew Harris that the conclusion of the autopsy will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened.

It is believed that the Grammy Award-winning singer had been living in east London for several weeks before she died, reports Irish Mirror.

Sinead died just 18 months following the death of her son Shane, who died aged 17 after he left a hospital while on suicide watch.

Prior to her death, the musician shared a picture of her beloved son on Twitter and penned: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Following her death, tributes poured in from across the world and commemorative events were held across the country, including Belfast where fans gathered to remember the iconic musician.

Meanwhile, Irish music magazine Hot Press has announced it will be publishing a special issue dedicated to Sinead O’Connor.

The legendary singer had a long relationship with the magazine, having begun her career by placing an ad in the publication looking for musicians. Over the span of her career, she was featured on the cover a total of 10 times.

Hot Press has decided to add to the tributes pouring in for the late singer with their once-off publication celebrating O’Connor’s life and work.

Speaking about Sinead’s impact on Ireland, Hot Press editor Niall Stokes said: “Sinead was one of the most important Irish artists of the past 50 years.”

“She was a singer, songwriter and performer of transcendent ability and huge emotional range and depth.

“Her voice was an amazing instrument, capable of moving from a whisper to a banshee wail and traversing the full spectrum of where the human spirit can take us. Her music made an enormous impact, inspiring people and touching so many of them to the very core.”

–IANS

anv/kvd