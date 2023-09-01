scorecardresearch
Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi-starrer '#SK21' wraps up its Kashmir schedule

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) The upcoming Tamil film which is tentatively titled ‘#SK21’, which stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has completed its Kashmir schedule.

The film, written and directed by Raj Kumar Periasamy, promises to showcase Sivakarthikeyan in a way that his fans have never seen before on the big screen. The film is a tale of ‘Guts and Gore’, and is high on patriotism.

The film has been produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP) and R. Mahendran.

Sivakarthikeyan started his career as a mimicry artist in ‘Kalakka Povathu Yaaru’, a reality show. Despite initial reluctance to participate, he won the show. He appeared in short films, including his friend Atlee’s ‘Mugapputhagam’, ‘Identity’, ‘Kurahl 786’ and ‘360°’.

The announcement of the film was held at a grand event in Chennai in the presence of producers Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rajkumar Periasamy, G.V. Prakash, Co-Producer Vakil Khan, Lada Guruden Singh, General Manager and Head, SPIP, India, and Narayanan, CEO, RKFI.

The technical crew includes music director G.V. Prakash, production designer Rajeevan, cinematographer C.H. Sai, editor R. Kalaivanan, and action-director Stefan Richter. The film is co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

