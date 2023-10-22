Sofia Vergara seen with mystery man 3 months after split from Joe Manganiello

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Sofia Vergara was spotted hopping into a car with a mystery man as she left Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash.

Kim celebrated her 43rd birthday with her celebrity friends and star-studded family at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Among her big-name friends was Modern Family actress Sofia, who hit headlines earlier this year after revealing she had split from her husband of eight years, Joe Manganiello.

As per Mirror.co.uk, she wore a racy black lace corset with mesh panelling and a pair of velvet burgundy trousers and heels as she climbed into a car with the mystery man who sat in the driver’s seat. Sofia and Joe had confirmed their tough decision in a joint statement back in July.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce.” The statement, given to Page Six, continued: “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Speaking of their decision to go their separate ways, a source told the publication: “Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Joe has since moved on with a new woman.

