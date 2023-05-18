scorecardresearch
Sonakshi on playing cop in 'Dahaad': 'Once the uniform comes on, everything changes'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently riding on the success of her latest release ‘Dahaad’, said that the intense workshops for her character of cop Anjali Bhati have shaped her to give better performance.

To bring authenticity to her role as a judo champion, Sonakshi went through intensive training leaving no stone unturned.

Speaking about her preparation for the role, Sonakshi shared: “The role came with a lot of challenges, from learning a new dialect, riding a bike and even learning Judo. But what I can say is that these intense workshops have only shaped me to give a better performance and relate to the character in every way.”

She added: “I wanted to play the part, and play it right. And once that uniform comes on, everything changes. You get this sense of authority and power. And then that’s it, rest everything fell into place.”

‘Dahaad’ also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Uber introduces teen accounts with safety features in US, Canada
Grammarly rolling out new product to boost emails, employee workflow
