scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sonali Bendre: I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has made a shocking revelation that she is a very scared dancer.

In the ‘Best Ka Pehla Test’, while the contestants will give a spectacular tribute to Bollywood in a filmy way, contestant Hansvi Tonk and her choreographer Anuradha will leave everybody startled with their spine-chilling act on the iconic song ‘Aami Je Tomar’ in the Manjulika and Anjulika avatar.

Judge Sonali Bendre complimented the dance act saying: “This was not only an act for me, but on the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ it was a really good scene that I witnessed. This was a well-detailed scene with proper character details and a plot narrative which you performed as a dance act.”

“It looked so simple as if you are just talking about it as you stand but when you do a scene in real life that is also choreographed, the actors are told to do things. You have done all of that through dance. It was so smooth, like someone was walking and I do not think there is a bigger compliment that I can give. Amazing Hansvi, god bless you. You keep your mother’s faith in you alive and I am sure she is proud whenever you come on stage to perform.”

Talking about the fabulous choreography by Anuradha, Sonali shared, “I am a very scared dancer but I have always wanted to learn dance. I wish I was choreographed by you because the scene is so wonderfully choreographed.”

“This scene I wish I would have been able to do. A choreographer should understand the scene, and the story and choreograph the dance accordingly. I wish you choreograph me one day!”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' character oozes reptile-like energy
This May Also Interest You
News

Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' character oozes reptile-like energy

Sports

IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje unavailable for DC's match against RCB due to personal emergency

Sports

KKR captain's wife stalked and harassed in Delhi, one arrested

News

Akshay, Tiger and Prithviraj's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' blocks Eid 2024

Technology

Scientists say advanced aliens may soon detect life on Earth

Sports

Newly-appointed support staff members Rhett Halkett, Alan Tan arrive in India

Sports

'We are still waiting for girls' statement to be recorded before magistrate,' alleges Sakshi Malik

Health & Lifestyle

WHO sacks top Covid origin investigator over sexual misconduct

News

Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush

News

Singer Shaan to make his acting debut with musical 'Music School'

News

Dalip Tahhil: Spent months researching Zulfiqar Bhutto's life, mannerisms, speech patterns

Technology

vivo X90 Pro: Outstanding camera device for photo enthusiasts in India

Technology

Rapid continues downsizing efforts, lays off additional 70 workers

News

Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Urvashi Dholakia share how TV changed their lives

Technology

Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for Workspace accounts

News

Kartik Aaryan pens an emotional note as his mother beats breast cancer

Technology

Satellite imagery suggests new construction near N.Korea's satellite launch station

News

Katrina Kaif reveals pregnancy plans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US