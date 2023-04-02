Sonali Bendre: I made sure I never let go of any opportunities that came my way

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has shared her learning experience and how she became successful in the industry.

The actress said she tried to grab all the opportunities that came to her as she never wanted to miss any chance of becoming successful.

Sonali said: “You must be stupid if you do not seize the possibilities that come your way. So I made sure I never let go of any opportunities that came my way and learned everything from that, and that is how I am here today.”

She made her acting debut with the movie ‘Aag’ which was released in 1994. However, she got major success with the 1996 film ‘Diljale’ opposite Ajay Devgn.

Sonali also acted in several successful movies such as ‘Duplicate’, ‘Major Saab’, ‘Zakhm’, ‘Sarfarosh’, among others.

The actress appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as a celebrity guest and shared her success story.

During the show, Kapil also played a video of Divya Dutta in which she shared a memory with Sonali.

In the video, the ‘Delhi-6’ actress said: “When I was doing an acting course with Sonali, the shooting for the film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ was happening close to our college. We used to climb the wall to view the shooting in the nearby bungalow. When I invited Sonali to join me, she refused to watch them from a distance and mentioned that she would work with them one day.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

