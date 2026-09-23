Sohla first poster: Sonali Bendre introduces Pashya’s emotional coming of age story

Sonali Bendre has unveiled the first poster of Sohla, marking her first project as a film presenter. The film introduces audiences to Pashya, a 13 year old boy at the centre of a story about childhood, family, hope and the choices that can shape a person’s life. Directed by Saaikat Bagbaan, Sohla is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026, while its trailer will be released on September 29, 2026.

The title Sohla refers to a coming of age ceremony that marks an important stage in a young boy’s life. The ceremony is celebrated with family members and close relatives, and traditionally includes the boy wearing his father’s chappals for the first time. The act represents a symbolic move from childhood towards the beginning of adulthood. For Pashya, the 13 year old central character, the ceremony is expected to be one of the biggest moments of his childhood.

Pashya looks forward to the celebration, which includes new clothes, blessings, sweets, laughter and a family visit to the village temple. However, his expectations change when life takes an unexpected turn. The story then focuses not only on what happens to Pashya, but also on the decisions he makes after facing circumstances that he was not prepared for. The film explores childhood, family relationships, friendship and the moments that can influence a person while growing up.

Speaking about becoming the presenter of Sohla, Sonali Bendre said, “I have been asked over the years to lend my name to many things. I have said yes very rarely. Sohla is one of those very rare yeses. Because this is not a film I watched and forgot. It is a film that stayed with me the way a book that quietly changes you stays with you. And I realised that instinct, the wanting to share it with more people, is what presenting a film really means. I am not presenting Sohla as an actor. I am presenting it as someone who believes in the film and in the story Saaikat has created.”

Director Saaikat Bagbaan said, “Sohla is a celebration of childhood, friendship, family, and the little moments that become part of who we are. Pashya is at the centre of that world, and seeing him take his first step towards audiences through this poster is incredibly special for me. Every filmmaker hopes to find collaborators who believe in the story the way the maker does. To have Rose Audio Visuals and Sonali Bendre present my first feature film gives this journey an incredible sense of encouragement. I cannot wait for audiences to experience Sohla in cinemas on 16 October.”

Sohla is presented by Sonali Bendre and directed by Saaikat Bagbaan. Goldie Behl produces the film under Rose Audio Visuals, along with Sachin Srivastav, Ratna Srivastava and Kavita Bagban under Carryon Fiilms. The cast includes Pravin Dalimbkar, Devdatta Prashant Gone, Varsha Malwadkar, Vaishnavi Sanjay Ghodke and Alessandra Whelan Merediz. Cinepolis is handling the film’s all India theatrical distribution.