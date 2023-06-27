scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sonam Kapoor invited for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been invited by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023.

The reception is hosted by the UK prime minister at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street, and is a part of India Global Forum’s flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from June 26 to June 30 in London.

UK-India Week 2023 is the fifth iteration of IGF’s flagship event, a weeklong programme that seeks to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Sonam will be attending the reception on June 28 to represent India and its cultural influence globally.

–IANS

dc/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tom Holland impressed girlfriend Zendaya with his carpentry skills
Next article
Varun Kasturia says, he calls Shweta Tiwari 'maa' in real life
This May Also Interest You
News

Varun Kasturia says, he calls Shweta Tiwari 'maa' in real life

News

Tom Holland impressed girlfriend Zendaya with his carpentry skills

News

Big B didn't count but 'gave some money' to a girl ‘wrapped in rough paper plastic’ selling roses

Technology

Webb makes first detection of key carbon molecule

Technology

Fintech company Lendingkart raises Rs 200 cr from EvolutionX Debt Capital

News

Ayushmann to perform in UK: ‘International tours give me opportunity to showcase my country to the world’

News

Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Adhura' to follow events of a reunion gone wrong

Technology

Zuckerberg announces new features coming on WhatsApp Business app

Technology

Meta introduces new parental control across Instagram, FB, Messenger

News

Manj Musik’s son Anoop has composed 'Shava' fusing Punjabi-English pop with afro beats

News

‘Gladiator 2’ to be filmed on huge scale, new photos reveal under construction Coliseum

News

Suhail Nayyar says 'delayed gratification' was used for filming 'Jee Karda' intimate scenes

Sports

India will look to win World Cup for Kohli, says Virender Sehwag

Technology

India likely to see 147 unicorns in next 5 years: Report

News

Kubbra on working with Jisshu Sengupta: He has this childlike fun ability

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's real-life look leaked

News

Adhura – Step inside the haunting corridors of a boarding school

News

‘MasterChef Australia 2023’ contestant Adi Nevgi wins judges’ hearts with pani puri

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US