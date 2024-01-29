Sonam Kapoor: When I entered the industry, red carpet looks were non-existent

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor said that she grew up surrounded by fashion and when she entered the film industry in 2007 with ‘Saawariya’, the red carpet looks were “non-existent.”

Sonam said: “I love fashion. My mum used to be a fashion designer. So, I grew up surrounded by fashion.”

“When I entered the industry, I noticed that red carpet looks were not so common, in fact non-existent, and I wanted to wear beautiful things and go on the red carpet. I started doing that without realising I was different to everyone else.”

She added that her passion for films and fashion led her to create an impact.

“I am enjoying fashion and beautiful things without taking myself too seriously. Fashion is supposed to be fun, an escape. It’s important to appreciate the beauty and goodness in life.”

According to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact for luxury fashion brands in 2023.

On the work front, Sonam has two tent pole projects, one being ‘Battle for Bittora’. The details of other projects have been kept under wraps.

