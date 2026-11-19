Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has set a new benchmark for Hindi cinema at the box office, but filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya believes there is space for different kinds of films to succeed. Known for his family entertainers, the director has praised the success of Dhurandhar while pointing out that audiences also want films that they can watch and enjoy with their families. Barjatya is currently promoting his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.

In a recent interaction with SCREEN, the filmmaker was asked about his upcoming film in the context of the box-office benchmark created by Dhurandhar. Appreciating the Ranveer Singh starrer, Barjatya said that different films serve different audiences and have their own place in cinema. He said, “Every film has its place. Dhurandhar is good in its way. It’s a wonderful film. But the audience also need a film like this, alongside Dhurandhar.”

Sooraj Barjatya on not chasing box-office numbers

The director also spoke about how his approach to filmmaking has changed over the years. He explained that he does not allow box-office collections to determine his creative decisions. Instead, his priority remains making entertaining films that people can watch together, especially with their families.

Sharing the advice he has followed throughout his career, Barjatya said, “I have always been taught not to get bothered by a film’s collection. And to make an entertaining film because people spend their Diwali bonus on it. Young filmmakers have taught me to have confidence in this profession. If one film doesn’t work, the other will. It is the story that works and not the maker. As a young filmmaker, I looked at making a number 1 film, but at 61, I don’t have that fear. I am more free today. I would like the film to resonate well. I would want the audiences to come to theatres and see the film with family.”

His comments underline his belief that cinema should offer variety rather than follow a single formula. While large-scale action films can attract massive audiences, family entertainers also have their own audience and theatrical appeal.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Dhurandhar

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire, among others. The family entertainer explores changing attitudes towards marriage and family traditions. Its story questions the long-standing expectation that a woman must leave her parental home and move in with her husband’s family after marriage. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Released in December 2025, the spy action thriller collected over ₹1,300 crore worldwide and emerged as one of the biggest Hindi film blockbusters.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March 2026 and also enjoyed a massive box-office run, grossing over ₹1,800 crore worldwide. Together, the two films have crossed the ₹3,000-crore mark globally.

With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Barjatya is returning to a genre that has been central to his filmmaking journey. His latest comments make it clear that he is more interested in telling a story that connects with families than competing for the biggest box-office numbers.