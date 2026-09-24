Sooraj Pancholi has once again spoken about his name being linked to the Disha Salian death case, saying he has spent years seeing his name dragged into a matter he says he had nothing to do with. The actor has now indicated that he wants to address the questions and claims surrounding him, but only in what he considers the right setting.

Pancholi said he had planned to speak about the issue earlier, but his Instagram account was blocked for reasons he said he still does not understand. He added that there is much more he wants to discuss about what has happened over the years and the things that have been said about him.

“This is something I wanted to post before my Instagram got blocked for reasons I still don’t understand.

But honestly, I have so much more to say. So much has happened, so much has been said about me, and there is so much sitting inside me that I want to speak about openly and from my heart.

And I will.”

The actor said he would speak when the right time comes and when he gets the right platform. By that, he said he means a proper journalist or interviewer who is prepared to sit with him and ask direct questions, including difficult and uncomfortable ones.

“And when I say the right platform, I mean a proper, educated journalist or interviewer who is willing to sit across from me, look me in the eye, and ask me every single question directly, difficult questions, uncomfortable questions, all of them. I have no problem answering them.”

Pancholi also said that such a conversation should focus on facts and be conducted with composure. He made it clear that he does not want questions shouted at him from behind a camera or situations where his personal life becomes a spectacle.

The actor further said that there are several things he has chosen not to discuss publicly over the years. According to him, some things have been assumed about him, while other matters have been reported without being directly put to him.

“There are things I have stayed quiet about for years. There are things people have assumed, things that have been reported, and things that have never been asked of me directly.”

Pancholi concluded by saying that he is prepared to answer the questions when he gets the opportunity, adding that he wants to present his side openly and without holding anything back.