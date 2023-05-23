scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse' director talks about what makes Indian Spider-Man different

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’ director Kemp Powers has discussed as to what makes Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar different from other Spider-People.

The film will introduce the first Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, and to add to it, the voice for him in Hindi and English is being given by Indian Cricketer, Shubman Gill.

The original Indian version of Spider-Man was first introduced by Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang in the Spider-Man: India comic book from January 2005. Now, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’ will mark his first appearance on the big screen.

Director Kemp Powers explains how Pavitr Prabhakar is different from other Spider-People in the multiverse: “Pavitr’s powers came through magic, so he is quite different from a lot of other Spider People who were bitten by radioactive spiders. He actually gained his powers from a mystical shaman.

“Like many other Spider People, he has had to suffer a loss, and in his case, it was his uncle. Yet he’s probably one of the most optimistic characters in the movie. He’s definitely a glass half-full kind of guy. He’s Miles’ contemporary, and his happy, positive disposition can probably even rub Miles the wrong way.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 1, only in cinemas.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tollywood actress booked for damaging police officer's car
Next article
Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat' gets its sound work done at legendary Abbey Road Studios
This May Also Interest You
News

Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat' gets its sound work done at legendary Abbey Road Studios

News

Tollywood actress booked for damaging police officer's car

News

Rannvijay Singha on ‘City Of Dreams’ role: Imagine how Elon Musk would’ve made a difference in politics

News

Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu in a film on life of Princess Sophia Duleep Singh

Sports

Junior Hockey Asia Cup a big opportunity for us to prove our mettle: India captain Uttam Singh

News

Kim Kardashian makes heartbreaking admission about love as Kanye West remarries

Sports

Cuiaba beat Cruzeiro in Brazil's Serie A

Sports

'We aim to be back stronger', says Kohli after RCB's exit from IPL 2023

Technology

Paytm Money launches bond investing, to drive innovation by simplifying investing

Health & Lifestyle

American private astronaut mission to test cancer drugs in space

News

Ram Charan talks about making Hollywood debut, India's strong culture

News

Sunny Hinduja wraps up 'TVF Aspirants' Season 2

Sports

Indian para shooters eye 100th medal, leave for Changwon World Cup

Health & Lifestyle

Over 800 mn people globally estimated to suffer from back pain by 2050: Lancet

News

Beyonce, Jay-Z opted to buy $200 mn mansion with cash

News

Michelle Yeoh glad she's no longer typecast as 'Asian-looking' characters

News

Rajamouli, Jr NTR mourn Ray Stevenson’s passing: ‘Pure joy’; ‘gone too soon’

Technology

Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US