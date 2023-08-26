Srikant Dwivedi says he has no qualms playing Lord Vishnu in 'Shiv Shakti'

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) ‘Naagin 6’ fame Srikant Dwivedi has no qualms about essaying the role of Lord Vishnu in mythological show, ‘Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav’.

Srikant said: “I’m enjoying acting as lord Vishnu and people are accepting me. I receive a lot of appreciation for my role. I have no qualms about it. I’m not worried about getting typecast after being aware that previously many actors complain about losing opportunities after becoming popular as God.”

“And as today when we are on social media platforms to present our real self, your audience connect with you easily and understand your work. Earlier it was an issue because the audience used to connect with actors only via shows and roles they do, resulting in mythological artists getting typecast.”

Talking about his future plans, he said: “I’m an artist and will survive here till the end. I want to grow versatile and for that I need to essay different shades of roles. Earlier I played a gentleman and positive roles, now playing God. In future I will try doing action, comedy, romance etc.”

“I will also play negative or grey. But I personally once wanted to act as a popular saint, such as Swami Vivekananda, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in their biography.”

‘Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav’ stars Ram Yashvardhan as lord Shiva and Subha Rajput as Goddess Parvati, and navigate their relationship and duties and offer sacrifices and brave separation to selflessly care for humanity. It airs on Colors TV.

–IANS

