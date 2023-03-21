scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

SRK flaunts his biceps to announce 'Pathaan' OTT premiere

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ is all set to have its OTT premiere and the Bollywood superstar had his own funny way to share the announcement.

In a clip shared by Prime Video, SRK was seen talking to actor-comedian Bhuvan Bam in a promo, which revealed the release date.

The clip shows SRK in front of the camera as ‘Pathaan’, deciding on the opening line.

He is heard saying: “Aapni kursi ke peti bandh lo, kyun ki Pathaan aa gaya hain, sirf Prime Video par (Fasten your seat belts, Pathaan is coming)…”

He then gets irritated with the lines and tells Bhuvan that they need to try something new.

Bhuvan throws in a couple of lines, but SRK does not like them. Taking matters into his own hands, he tells Bhuvan: “I’ll show you.”

The superstar goes in front of the camera, and flexes his biceps.

He then says: “Pathaan dekhiye sirf Prime Video par”

The film will have its digital premiere on March 22. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Echoes of Earth, brings with the British nu jazz collective ‘The Cinematic Orchestra’
Next article
Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa arrested over anti-Hindutva remarks
This May Also Interest You
News

Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa arrested over anti-Hindutva remarks

Theatre

Echoes of Earth, brings with the British nu jazz collective ‘The Cinematic Orchestra’

News

Rani Mukerji visits Kamakhya temple to seek blessings, say 'thank you'

Theatre

‘As Bees in Honey Drown’ is a witty and provocative satire on contemporary culture

News

'Class' actor Chintan Rachchh reveals the epiphany he had on its sets

News

Zohaib Siddiqui learns Haryanavi for his role in 'Imlie'

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Jee Rahe The Hum Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde

News

Rapper King says he 'manifested' working with Nick Jonas, calls it 'magic'

News

Raj Babbar discusses his eccentric portrayal

News

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ completes 50 episodes, Sushmita Mukherjee shows gratitude

Health & Lifestyle

Covid: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt's reply on PIL seeking release of ex-gratia to kin of deceased cops (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam raises dengue alert

News

Niharika Chouksey: 'My bond with Aakash is like Rahul & Anjali from KKHH'

News

Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

News

Bengali star Jeet's 'Chengiz' to uncover Kolkata's underworld of 1970 to 1990s

News

Jubin Nautiyal, Mouni Roy & Payal Dev come together to take you on a joy ride back in time with ‘DOTARA’! Presented by T-Series,...

Sports

Local boys Chinglensana, Suresh look to shine in the Imphal sun

News

Mohammad Nazim reveals why he took 7 years for a comeback in Punjabi films

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US