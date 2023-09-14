SRK hints of ‘more movies’ as Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt watch ‘Jawan’ on date night

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to Soni Razdan and her filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt, who went on a movie date night and watched the superstar’s recently released film ‘Jawan’.

Soni took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture with Mahesh, wherein the couple can be seen sitting in a theatre, and flashing their smiles for a selfie.

Along with the photo, Soni wrote: “It took @iamsrk and #Jawaan to get the both of us out on a movie date night after I don’t know how many years! And what a fabulous film – mind is blown is happy @Atlee_dir wow Sir Shah Rukh Khan gets more amazing with each film. Huge congratulations all round.”

SRK replied to the senior actress in his signature style: “Thank u ma’am!!! My regards to sir as well…. Now I’ll do more movies soon so u guys can go on such dates more often. Ha ha… love u.”

The action thriller directed by Atlee, stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

It was theatrically released on September 7, and is now the third most successful Bollywood film to be released this year after ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Gadar 2’.

Shah Rukh next has ‘Dunki’ in his kitty. While he will also be seen in a cameo in ‘Tiger 3’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soni was last seen in the 2021 comedy drama ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, starring Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Soni played the character of Simmi Kaur Sodhi in the movie.

She was also seen in the webseries ‘Call my agent: Bollywood’. The show stars Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, among others. Soni next has ‘Pippa’ in the pipeline.

