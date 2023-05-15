scorecardresearch
SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his room

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan complained, tongue very much in cheek, that his wife Gauri Khan is busy renovating and designing the world except his room.

He was speaking on Monday evening during the launch of Gauri Khan’s coffee-table book, ‘My Life in Design’, which has a foreword written by him.

In his foreword, SRK says: “I am excited to see what she has included in her book, and if by chance she has designed some space better than what she has done for me, I will force her to give me a discounted makeover for my space.”

Apart from being a film producer, Gauri Khan is noted interior designer, and her book charts out her professional journey with exclusive pictures of her and her family, including her children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Unseen images of Mannat, the Mumbai residence of the Khans, once a heritage landmark, and details of the design thought processes that went into it as well as other key projects are all part of the book.

From the library in which the Badshah of Bollywood spends much of his day to the family’s favourite spot for catching up after work, Mannat appears in the book in all its beauty.

Gauri also imparts tips to those aspiring to get into her field of work and the lay people who wish to learn more about the fascinating and inspiring world of design.

SRK, who’s basking in the glory of his comeback film, ‘Pathaan’, which turned out to be a sensational hit at the domestic box-office and overseas.

He’ll be seen next in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and Tamil director Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ along with Nayanthara, which is produced by Gauri Khan.

King Khan is also part of the ‘Tiger 3’, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

–IANS

newsline/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
