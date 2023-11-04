scorecardresearch
SRK walks miles with his 'ullu ke patthon' in 'Dunki' poster

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the ‘Dunki’ makers have unveiled two new posters of the film, where SRK is walking miles with his ‘ullu ke patthon’.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor unveiled the posters, the first of which depicted his character Hardy alongside Taapsee Pannu’s character Manu, Vicky Kaushal’s character Sukhi, Vikram Kocchar’s Guddu, and Anil Grover’s Balli.

Depicting the comical side of the film, the five characters are just walking ahead while smiling and laughing.

The next picture depicts all five in a desert walking off in the distance with Boman Irani’s character Gulati also behind them.This one is much darker and serious.

SRK wrote on Instagram: “Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne “Ullu ke patthon” ko imagine kiya tha….Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai… (We are looking exactly the way Raju sir had imagined our ‘ullu ke patthon’/ idiots to be. We still have a lot more to share about them).”

“The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023.”

Drawn from real-life experiences, ‘Dunki’ is a saga of love and friendship that brings together five wildly disparate stories, mixing up rib-tickling comedy with a lot of bleakness and action.

A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production, the film is both directed and co-produced by Rajkumar Hirani alongside Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, ‘Dunki’ is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
