SRK wins more fans with ordinary entry at Mumbai Airport

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a flamboyant entry at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday which won accolades on social media.

Attired in sheer black casuals with comfortable trousers, SRK was seen stepping out of his stark white SUV, unassuming, sauntering towards the gate security checkpost.

As some other passengers around recognised him and gave out excited squeals, SRK smiled and waved at some of his ‘fans’, while mediapersons called out to him repeatedly for a quick pose.

Unlike his previous appearances covering his face or walking with an umbrella low on his head, sporting dark glasses, this time his face was not hidden and his long hair tied with a band were visible to one and all.

At the security check, he and his manager Pooja Dadlani, smiled, cooperated with the security personnel, showed all their requisite documents before they were permitted entry to the airport premises, like any ordinary folks.

Videos of SRK’s low-profile entry to the airport went viral on social media, with many praising both – the superstar and the on-duty super security officials – for their disciplined behaviour.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
