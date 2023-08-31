scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bete ko haath…’ dialogue in ‘Jawan’ makes Sameer Wankhede trend

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer 'Jawan' trailer released today and Sameer Wankhede, the controversial Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, trending

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Bete ko haath...' dialogue in 'Jawan' makes Sameer Wankhede trend
It was the trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ that was released today, but why is Sameer Wankhede, the controversial Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, trending? It is because of the line mouthed by Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the ‘Jawan’ trailer, and it comes right after the credit line, ‘Produced by Gauri Khan’: “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar.”

The declaration was seen by Shah Rukh Khan fans as King Khan sending out “a clear message to Sameer Wankhede and his handlers in Delhi”.

On the face of it, it may seem like just another dialogue in the context of the film and its story, but for the twitterverse (or Xverse), it seemed like Shah Rukh Khan’s fitting riposte to Wankhede for the arrest of Aryan Khan and the media circus that the now-discredited officer had instigated around King Khan’s son.

On October 3, 2021, an NCB team led by Wankhede had arrested Aryan along with six others during a raid on an alleged rave party on a cruise ship. Aryan was granted bail after almost three weeks on October 28 and was later cleared of all charges.

Wankhede, who had earlier investigated the drug involvement angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, was later charged with corruption and extortion in connection with the Aryan Khan case. The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that the drug charges were part of a scheme to blackmail the Khan family.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
