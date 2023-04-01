scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Steve McQueen says his film on Grenfell Tower disaster will leave audiences 'disturbed'

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) ’12 Years a Slave’ director Sir Steve McQueen is warning, his unflinching film on the Grenfell Tower disaster will leave audiences “disturbed”.

The Oscar-winning ’12 Years a Slave’ director shot his movie of the burned out husk of the high-rise flat block from a helicopter – just before its charred remains were shrouded in white plastic emblazoned with a giant green heart – as a stark reminder of the brutal destruction the building represents – and of the fact not one person or firm has been punished for their role in the 72 deaths in the inferno there on June 14, 2017, reports ‘Female First UK’.

McQueen told The Guardian he wanted to use the 24-minute film, soundtracked only by natural noise, to ensure people didn’t get “want to let people off the hook” when it came to the reality of the tragedy.

He said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “You must understand that the violence that was inflicted on that community was no joke. I didn’t want to let people off the hook. There are going to be people who are going to be a little bit disturbed. When you make art, anything half decent… there are certain people you will possibly offend. But that is how it is.”

The filmmaker added about his technique of starting the film by putting the block in the context of its surrounding landscape of greenery and football pitches: “I wanted to put the building in perspective of our everyday (life). It’s not isolated. That is important because (the viewer is) put it in the perspective of yourself.”

The British director, who grew up in the White City estate near the North Kensington Grenfell block, has held back until now on screening the film.

–IANS

aa/uk/

Previous article
OTT show 'Dear Ishq' wraps up its shoot, leaves cast emotional
Next article
Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das picked in Bangladesh squad for one-off Test against Ireland
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Williamson's knee injury has New Zealand worried over availability for World Cup

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das picked in Bangladesh squad for one-off Test against Ireland

News

OTT show 'Dear Ishq' wraps up its shoot, leaves cast emotional

News

'Support my cinema, I will not enter politics,' says Rishab Shetty of Kantara

News

Jonah Hill looks unrecognisable in new pics after remarkable weight loss

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to disable multiple answers within polls on Windows beta

News

Akshay Kumar uses his own meme for 'prank' video on April Fool's Day

News

'Feel, soul, vocal range are essential for new-age songs,' says Aaman Trikha

Sports

Ross Taylor backs David Warner to rediscover form ahead of World Test Championship final

News

Vikram Motwane: 'Since films reach out to masses, it can be used as propaganda'

Sports

Khelo India WHL: HAR Hockey Academy beat HIM Hockey Academy 7-3

Health & Lifestyle

WHO calls for Covid boosters for elderly, vulnerable groups

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings

News

BTS member J-Hope to serve actively in Korean Army

News

FAST X – We don’t have fans, we have family

News

Sam Asghari responds to split from Britney Spears rumours

News

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – Now that’s what we call a fang-tastic cast reveal!

News

Live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ movie finds its Lilo in Maia Kealoha

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US