scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Still can’t believe it’, says Shefali Shah on her International Emmy nod

Shefali Shah is chuffed as she has received the nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress category

By Agency News Desk
‘Still can’t believe it’, says Shefali Shah on her International Emmy nod
‘Still can’t believe it’, says Shefali Shah on her International Emmy nod _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Shefali Shah is chuffed as she has received the nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress category for the upcoming edition of the International Emmys for her work in the hit streaming series ‘Delhi Crime 2’. However, the news came to her unexpectedly and she is in disbelief.

Reacting to the news, the actress said, “OMGGGGG I still can’t believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to – Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show ‘Delhi Crime’ season 2. This is for all of us in Delhi Crime. Tanuj chopra, Netflix and my producers.”

The other nominees for the International Emmy Awards from India are Jim Sarbh and Vir Das.

The upcoming edition features 56 nominees from 20 countries across 14 categories.

Shefali essays the character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in ‘Delhi Crime’.

The second season of the show follows the investigation of a notorious gang which robs elderly members of the society in India’s capital city.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nikki Sharma discovers self through travel: ‘Let the world be your adventure’
Next article
Chandan K Anand to play Sam Manekshaw in Kay Kay Menon-starrer ‘Union’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US