Student of the Year: After Dark trailer | A dark turn that could pay off

The trailer of Student of the Year: After Dark looks impressive, and not merely because it promises a murder mystery wrapped in campus rivalries. What makes it interesting is the decision to take a franchise largely associated with glamour, romance and candy floss entertainment into the darker world of crime and suspense.

Karan Johar, whose Student of the Year franchise has traditionally thrived on youthful romance, lavish settings and glossy entertainment, appears ready to change gears. The move is worth watching, especially at a time when young audiences are increasingly drawn to thrillers, whether rooted in crime, horror or the supernatural.

Turning a familiar film franchise into a web series is one thing. Reimagining its very identity as a murder mystery is quite another. It demands more than a change of mood, darker visuals and a few shocking moments. The writing has to be strong enough to hold the mystery together, keep viewers guessing and deliver revelations that feel earned. There is no shortage of such material around the world, but finding inspiration is one thing; making it feel fresh and convincing is another.

There is also a risk in chasing Gen Z. Young viewers may be drawn to the promise of something edgy and different, but they can be equally unforgiving when the content fails to live up to its promise. The very audience a show hopes to impress could turn its harshest critic if the writing relies more on familiar tropes than genuine surprises.

Shanaya Kapoor adds another interesting dimension to the trailer. Following Tu Yaa Main, which placed her in a survival thriller, she returns to the suspense genre in a very different setting. Here, she steps into a murder mystery to uncover the truth behind the brutal killing of her twin sister. Her expressions and body language appear suited to the intrigue and emotional tension the role demands, making this an opportunity to explore a different side of her screen presence.

The larger question, however, is whether Student of the Year: After Dark can offer something genuinely distinctive. Comparisons with international shows and debates over whether elements have been inspired by or borrowed from existing content are already part of the conversation. Such comparisons may be inevitable in a world where stories travel across languages and platforms. What ultimately matters is whether the series can give familiar ideas its own identity.

For now, the trailer suggests a promising change of direction. Taking a candy floss franchise into darker territory is a gamble, but at least it signals an attempt to move beyond the familiar. Whether that gamble pays off will depend on the writing, the execution and, above all, the ability to meet the expectations of an audience that has seen plenty of murder mysteries before.