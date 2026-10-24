Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who completes 50 years in Indian cinema this year, has unveiled a new-look poster of his upcoming film Manya, starring Shreyas Talpade. The poster was released on October 24, marking the 48th anniversary of his production house, Mukta Arts. The project also brings Ghai and Talpade together nearly two decades after their collaboration on Iqbal, the 2005 sports drama that earned the actor widespread recognition.

What is Subhash Ghai’s Manya about?

Directed by Sameer Joshi, Manya follows the life of a juvenile boy and explores the circumstances surrounding his journey. Rather than presenting the story only through the subject of crime, the film aims to focus on the human emotions and experiences behind the character’s situation.

Alongside Shreyas Talpade, the film features Samvedna Suwalka, Divya Sharma, Priyadarshini Pooja and Zoheb Farooqui in important roles. Manya is produced by Mukta Arts, Puneet Aggarwal and Rahul Puri in association with Slow Burn Entertainment.

Subhash Ghai opens up about reuniting with Shreyas Talpade

Speaking about Mukta Arts’ anniversary and his upcoming film, Ghai expressed his excitement about collaborating with Talpade again while also working with a new generation of performers.

He said, “This milestone marks a significant beginning in Mukta Arts Journey with more exciting projects and with stories that matter, first of which is Manya. Working with Shreyas after almost 2 decades has been great, reminded me of his caliber and range he brings to the table and also all the wonderful cast on this film who brought dept to the story. New and upcoming talents have a lot of potential and that can be seen in other characters in this film portrayed so beautifully. Can’t wait for all to see the journey of Manya through our eyes,”

The reunion holds significance as Iqbal remains an important film in Talpade’s career, making their collaboration on Manya a notable development.

What’s next for Subhash Ghai?

Apart from Manya, Ghai has several projects in development. These include Khalnayak Returns with Sanjay Dutt and an upcoming courtroom drama featuring Anil Kapoor. Other projects are also being developed, with further announcements expected in the coming months. With Manya, Ghai begins another chapter under Mukta Arts while continuing to collaborate with both established actors and emerging talent.