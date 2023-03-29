scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Succession' favourite Matthew Macfadyen added to 'Deadpool 3'

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) ‘Succession’ star Matthew Macfadyen has been cast in ‘Deadpool 3’.

The Ryan Reynolds franchise will welcome Macfadyen, who plays the fan-favourite Tom Wambsgans on the HBO water-cooler smash, joining a new sequel that will also revive Hugh Jackman’s beloved X-Men character Wolverine, reports ‘Variety’.

Shawn Levy returns as director, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will pen the script.

This will be the first ‘Deadpool’ project made since the intellectual property went to Disney in its acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

All creatives involved insist the film will retain its extreme violence and raunchy tone, as well a hard R-rating.

“It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a ‘Deadpool’ movie,” Levy said last year.

It was reported in December 2022 that production on the third ‘Deadpool’ will commence in May.

His previous credits include Joe Wright’s ‘Pride & Prejudice’, ‘Frost/Nixon’, ‘The Assistant’ and ‘Operation Mincemeat’.

He will next appear in the feature ‘Holland, Michigan’ opposite Nicole Kidman and Gael Garcia Bernal.

The fourth and final season of ‘Succession’ is currently airing on HBO.

–IANS

dc/ksk/

Previous article
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler talk about 'Murder Mystery 2' injuries
Next article
Football: Belgium overpower Germany in friendly
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Belgium overpower Germany in friendly

News

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler talk about 'Murder Mystery 2' injuries

News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she froze her eggs in early 30s

News

Filming on 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to start in Jan 2024

News

Priyanka talks about colourism in Bollywood, regrets doing fairness cream ads

News

Jeremy Renner to attend 'Rennervations' premiere, first since accident

Sports

AIFF signs MoU with Manipur govt to build footballing facilities in state

Sports

Miami Open: Rybakina advances to semifinals with win over Trevisan

Sports

3rd T20I: Hendricks' 83 in vain as West Indies beat South Africa by 7 runs, claim series 2-1

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea to likely shorten Covid isolation period to 5 days in May

Health & Lifestyle

Unicef appeals for funding to respond to cholera outbreak in 11 African nations

Sports

Euro 2024 qualifier: McTominay scores twice as Scotland stun Spain

Sports

Teen prodigy Litchfield rewarded with Ashes call-up for Australia

Sports

Striker Moreno joins Ecuador's Independiente del Valle

Health & Lifestyle

Digital lending platform LoanTap acquires Unofin

Health & Lifestyle

Active cases in UP cross 300 mark

Sports

Peru national goalkeeper released after Madrid police incident

Sports

Miami Open: Fritz advances to quarterfinals with a win over Rune

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US