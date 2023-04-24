scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Succession' star Brian Cox joins James Bond reality show 'Road to a Million'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox will control the fate of contestants on James Bond reality show ‘007s Road to a Million’.

The Golden Globe winner has been cast as the enigmatic “Controller” on the forthcoming Prime Video series, which will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure, reports ‘Variety’.

Filmed in many Bond locations – from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica – contestants must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

According to the description of Cox’s character, it seems the streamer is leaning into the actor’s recent turn as ‘Succession’ patriarch Logan Roy.

“The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome,” read the synopsis.

“He has millions of pounds to give away – up to £1m per couple – but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.”

Cox said: “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

First revealed by Variety, ‘007’s Road to a Million’ is a collaboration between Amazon Studios, Eon Productions, 72 Films and MGM Alternative. It marks the first time Eon has allowed the Bond IP to be used in the unscripted world.

“People have always come to us about doing a TV show, (saying), ‘Oh, you should do a Bond challenge,’ but we always stayed away from it because we didn’t want to put people in danger and have them do dangerous things, because it’s not for members of the public – it’s for trained professionals,” Eon boss Barbara Broccoli told Variety last year.

‘007’s Road to a Million’ was the first time a producer – Britain’s 72 Films approached the pair with an idea that seemed both “fun” and also safe. “It wasn’t going to be dangerous to the participants is the key thing,” added Bond producer Michael G. Wilson.

The show will launch on the platform later this year.

–IANS

dc/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Vibhav Roy left his 'privileged job' in Australia to become an actor
Next article
Vitamin D levels may affect body's response to cancer treatment: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple generated over 1 lakh direct jobs in India in 2 yrs: MoS IT

Sports

Pacer Josh Little named in Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

Technology

10 lakh Indian digital content creators likely to earn Rs 40K a month each

News

Rapper Prabh Deep says 'Thappad!' is inspired by comic book superheroes

Technology

Global VC market falls to $57.3 bn in Q1, expected to remain weak in Q2

Sports

ATP Tour: Alcaraz rolls into Barcelona quarterfinals; Cerundolo upsets Ruud

News

Cause of Aaron Carter's death revealed 5 months after his passing

Technology

Girl born with joint urethra, vagina & rectum treated successfully

Sports

U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers: India to start campaign against Kyrgyzstan

News

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

News

Soni Razdan to 'baby' Mahesh Bhatt: 'We really have come a long way'

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell hit fifties before late strikes from RR bowlers restrict RCB to 189/9

Technology

Windows 11 Beta expands 'live captions' to support 5 more languages

News

Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'

Sports

IPL 2023: CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH

Sports

Wrestling mess: 'From podium to footpath', Vinesh Phogat shares 'disheartening' pic

News

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hug each other and twinning in white as they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary

Technology

India improves global ranking for mobile speeds amid 5G rollout

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US