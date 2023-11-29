Suhana Khan Reacts To Alia Bhatt for repeating wedding saree

Suhana Khan and Alia Bhatt are both well-known figures in the entertainment industry, with Suhana being the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt being a successful Bollywood actress.

Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, in a recent conversation expressed her admiration towards Alia Bhatt for re-wearing her wedding saree at the National Film Awards.

On being asked about the youth’s role in protecting the environment, Suhana Khan talked about sustainable fashion by recalling Bhatt’s initiative of repeating her outfit. She said, “Recently, Alia wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards and I think as somebody with a platform, who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message.” She further emphasised, “And if Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree then we can also repeat an outfit for a party.”