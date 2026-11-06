Shah Rukh Khan is widely known for his ability to lip-sync perfectly to songs on screen. However, the superstar recently admitted that even he found it difficult to keep up with Ed Sheeran’s fast-paced lyrics in Tu Mil Jaaye, the latest song from his upcoming film King. What caught his attention was his daughter Suhana Khan’s ability to remember and lip-sync the singer’s English lyrics with ease.

Suhana recently shared a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video on Instagram, showing how she got ready for filmmaker Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. In the video, she is seen getting her hair and makeup done while lip-syncing to Ed Sheeran’s portion of Tu Mil Jaaye. The clip ends with a transition in which Suhana changes from her nightwear into a red and gold lehenga for the festive celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Suhana Khan’s video

Shah Rukh was quick to notice his daughter’s video and left a comment praising her lip-syncing skills. He wrote, “How do you remember the words it was so difficult for me because Ed sings so fast!!!”

His comment caught the attention of fans, who joined the conversation with affectionate reactions. One fan wrote, “because she’s your daughter.” Another commented, “She got these skills from you.” A third fan said, “father cheering for his daughter is the best thing ever.”

Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. She will now be making her theatrical debut with King.

Ed Sheeran’s Bollywood debut with Tu Mil Jaaye

Tu Mil Jaaye features vocals by Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi. Sheeran recently revealed that his association with Shah Rukh grew after their first meeting. The actor had suggested that he create a song for his next film.

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Suhana Khan's Diwali Grwm Video, Says He Struggled With Ed Sheeran's Lyrics 2

The British singer also recalled visiting Shah Rukh’s home during his India trip to shoot a cameo for Sapphire, featuring Arijit Singh. During the visit, Shah Rukh introduced him to music composers Sachin-Jigar. Sheeran revealed that he wrote and recorded his portion of Tu Mil Jaaye that very night.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The cast includes Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Rani Mukerji, Saurabh Shukla and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film marks the sixth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika and Suhana’s first theatrical release. King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.