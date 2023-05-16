scorecardresearch
Sunidhi Chauhan: 'I sing from my heart, I know nothing else'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The singer with the famous velvety voice, Sunidhi Chauhan, said here on Tuesday that “when I am on stage, I am my most real self, my most comfortable self”.

Chauhan was raising awareness about a charity show being for the Cancer Patients Aid Association on World No Tobacco Day, namely, May 31.

The singer, along with the key members of the association, including its executive director, Anita Peter, addressed a press conference in Mumbai to announce the fundraiser. It is being called ‘Sunidhi LIVE’.

When asked about the show and her plans for it, Chauhan said: “I will perform as I always perform at concerta, my primary aim is to raise funds for this association and I hope that happens in a very good way. Plus, people coming to the concert must able able to enjoy themselves. I sing from heart — because I don’t know anything else.”

Agency News Desk
