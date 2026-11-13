Fans of the 2002 comedy Awara Paagal Deewana have a reason to look forward to its sequel. Suniel Shetty, who played the popular character Yeda Anna in the film, has confirmed that Awara Paagal Deewana 2 is happening. The actor has also revealed that the film is expected to begin shooting early next year.

The original film, known for its comedy, action and entertaining characters, continues to be remembered by Bollywood audiences. The latest update from Suniel Shetty has now brought the sequel back into discussion.

Suniel Shetty confirms Awara Paagal Deewana 2

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Suniel Shetty confirmed that the sequel is moving ahead and shared its expected shooting schedule.

“The sequel is happening for sure. I think early next year for sure,” he said. When asked if he meant that shooting would begin early next year, Shetty replied, “Yeah yeah.”

The actor shared this update while discussing Season 2 of his business reality show Bharat Ke Super Founders. He had earlier hinted at the possibility of the sequel through an Instagram post, but this is the first time he has spoken about its expected filming timeline.

A look back at the original comedy

Released in 2002, Awara Paagal Deewana was produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The action comedy featured a large ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Amrita Arora, Aarti Chhabria, Preeti Jhangiani, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Om Puri, Johnny Lever and Rahul Dev.

The film became known for its comic situations, entertaining characters and action sequences. Suniel Shetty’s Yeda Anna was among its memorable characters, making the actor’s latest announcement particularly interesting for those who enjoyed the original.

Suniel Shetty talks about Welcome To The Jungle and Border 2

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty also spoke about his recent film outings. His multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle has been among his recent projects, while he also mentioned his appearance in Border 2, despite having a brief role.

“I also had Border 2. I was there for one scene but I take that as a success as that’s finally our franchise. I am very happy with the way things are going. Also because of the success of the Season 1 of Bharat Ke Super Founders.”

With Awara Paagal Deewana 2 expected to go on floors early next year, audiences will now be waiting for further details about the sequel, including its cast and storyline.