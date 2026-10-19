The teaser of Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak was released on the occasion of the actor’s 69th birthday. Directed by M Padmakumar and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut, the film sees Sunny return to his familiar angry man image as he takes a stand against injustice. The teaser focuses on problems within the medical system and shows how the trust people place in doctors can be shaken when money becomes more important than a patient’s life.

Sunny Deol questions the medical system

The teaser opens with Sunny Deol’s voiceover, in which he says that he considers doctors representatives of God. However, he also speaks about how this trust can be broken when some doctors allegedly take advantage of patients and their families during difficult times. The story then follows his character as he fights against a system that he believes has failed people seeking help.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Sunny wrote, “THEY THOUGHT IT WAS HIS END. FOR SURYAA, IT WAS ONLY THE BEGINNING. Aap sab ke naam aaj SURYAATeaser. Dekhiye. Sochiye . Satark Rahiye aur Aggar kuch galat ho toh ladiye! Kamal Mukut’s #SURYAA.”

The message asks viewers to stay alert, think carefully and stand up when they see something wrong. The film’s central theme appears to focus on the fight for justice and the need to question wrongdoing within the system.

Suryaa is based on the Malayalam thriller Joseph

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, written by Shahi Kabir. Sunny reportedly plays a retired police officer who becomes involved in an investigation that leads him towards secrets linked to his own past.

The film is expected to combine crime, personal struggles and an investigation into the truth. While the teaser highlights the character’s anger against the system, the full story will reveal how the different parts of the mystery connect.

Sunny Deol also has Ramayana lined up

Apart from Suryaa, Sunny Deol will appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.