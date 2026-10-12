Sunny Deol has announced his upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak by releasing an intense motion poster. The actor also confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026. His first look presents him in a rugged and weathered appearance, suggesting a character dealing with a complicated past and difficult questions about his present.

The announcement comes after Sunny Deol’s last appearance in Batwara 1947. In Suryaa, the actor appears in a different dramatic setting, with the first look hinting at a story built around mystery, investigation and hidden truths.

Sunny Deol’s first look hints at a troubled past

The motion poster shows Sunny in an intense avatar, with a piercing gaze and a serious expression. His appearance suggests a man caught between the life he has left behind and something he can no longer ignore.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Sunny wrote, “Torn between Past and Present, He uncovers the TRUTH! Presenting SURYAA: अंत से आरंभ तक! IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026.”

The film’s tagline, ‘Ant se aarambh tak’, points towards a story in which the past and present are closely connected. However, the makers have not revealed the full storyline or the details of Sunny’s character.

An investigation leads to buried truths

According to the information shared with the motion poster, Suryaa follows a man who becomes involved in an investigation that gradually grows more complicated. What begins as a search for answers leads him towards unanswered questions and truths that have remained hidden.

The story is expected to combine crime, mystery and emotional conflict. The character’s weathered appearance and restrained expression also raise questions about the experiences that have shaped him and the reasons behind his search for the truth.

Suryaa set for November 20, 2026 release

The film appears to place Sunny in a role that relies on investigation and internal conflict alongside the intensity associated with his screen performances. More details about the supporting cast, director and other aspects of the production have not been provided in the announcement.

With its motion poster now unveiled, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026. The first look offers an early glimpse of the film’s mysterious world, while further promotional material may reveal more about the plot and Sunny’s character.