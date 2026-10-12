Sunny Deol smoking in Suryaa: Unexpected for a first look!

Sunny Deol with a cigarette between his lips is an image fans seldom see. Yet that is precisely what the first look of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak offers, and the detail raises an intriguing question. Is the cigarette simply part of his rugged new appearance, or does it reveal something about the troubled character he is playing?

There have been scattered references to Sunny smoking on screen (or off screen for that matter) in Ghayal or Damini, with Sunny’s lawyer character Govind seen smoking in the film. But the cigarette in Suryaa stands out because it features prominently in the character’s introduction, alongside a weathered face and an intense, brooding expression.

There could be a clue in the film’s origins. Suryaa is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam thriller Joseph, with M. Padmakumar directing the new version as well. In the original film, the retired police officer played by Joju George is introduced as a man haunted by his past, living a reclusive existence in a home littered with cigarette butts and liquor bottles. A Cinema Express review of Joseph highlighted these details as part of the character’s troubled world.

Could the cigarette in Sunny’s first look be a deliberate continuation of this characterisation? It would make sense if the filmmakers want to establish a man carrying emotional scars rather than merely present another tough, action-oriented persona. A small visual detail can communicate loneliness, inner turmoil and a troubled past without requiring a word of dialogue.

Interestingly, Sunny spoke about his own brief experimentation with smoking and drinking in an August 2026 conversation with podcaster Shubhankar Mishra. As reported by The Indian Express, he recalled trying both while studying abroad, when people around him were doing the same. He disliked the bitter taste and never made either a habit. He also clarified that he did not feel pressured by his peers.

That background makes the cigarette in Suryaa an interesting character detail, but the real intrigue lies in what the film may reveal about the man behind it. With the tagline, “Torn between his past and present, he uncovers the truth,” the first look points towards a character wrestling with unresolved events.

Whether the cigarette proves to be a recurring part of his character or simply a visual clue in the film’s introduction, Sunny’s new avatar has given fans another reason to look beyond his familiar image and wonder what lies beneath the surface.