Sunny Deol’s Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak will no longer release in theatres on November 20, 2026, as originally scheduled. The makers have postponed the film’s theatrical release amid pending certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and escalating objections from the medical fraternity.

Adding another dimension to the controversy, the Rajasthan High Court has issued notices to the film’s producer and other respondents while directing that its trailers, videos, clips and promotional material cannot be uploaded on social media platforms without CBFC certification. The court has also asked the certification board to consider the objections raised by the Rajasthan unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The IMA has objected to the film’s portrayal of doctors and healthcare workers in its promotional footage, arguing that certain scenes could create a negative perception of the medical profession.

The matter will come up for its next hearing on November 20, which was originally the film’s scheduled release date.

Confirming the postponement, the makers have stated that they wish to bring Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak to audiences in the form in which it was originally envisioned. Presenter Kamal Mukut has expressed disappointment over opinions being formed on the basis of a few seconds of promotional footage without audiences experiencing the complete film.

The makers have clarified that the film is not intended to portray the entire medical fraternity negatively. According to their statement, the narrative addresses corruption, exploitation and organised malpractice by specific individuals rather than questioning the integrity of doctors as a profession.

They have maintained that they respect the CBFC certification process while remaining committed to protecting the film’s creative integrity. A revised release date will be announced once the film receives the necessary certification.

The postponement also means that distributors and exhibitors will have to rework their release plans around the film, which has now lost its November 20 theatrical window. The uncertainty surrounding its revised release date leaves the makers with the additional task of recalibrating their promotional campaign once certification comes through.

The November 20 court hearing is now an important date in the film’s immediate future. However, there is no confirmed revised release date, and the CBFC has not announced a rejection of the film.

What makes the Suryaa controversy particularly significant is that an objection to a film’s portrayal of a professional community has now translated into a theatrical postponement and judicial intervention over its promotional material. The eventual outcome could have wider implications for how filmmakers approach sensitive professional subjects while balancing creative freedom with public representation.