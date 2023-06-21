scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sunny Leone opts for Hot Yoga because it cleanses body of toxins

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone, who recently made waves at the Cannes Film Festival with the premiere of her upcoming film ‘Kennedy’, has opened up about her Yoga routine on the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

She said that she likes to include Yoga in her fitness programme as it helps to cleanse the body of all the harmful toxins.

The actress, who started her journey in Indian showbiz after appearing on ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 5, spoke about her Yoga routine, as she said, “Whenever I do yoga, I opt for Hot yoga. The reason I love hot yoga is because it releases toxins from almost every organ in my body on top of strengthening and toning my muscles”.

She also shared her opinion about mindfulness which is closely linked with Yoga, and how it’s important in current times, “In current times being mindful is so important not just for ourselves but being mindful for everything and everyone around us”.

Meanwhile, on the work front Sunny will be soon seen in ‘Kennedy’ which has been directed by the poster boy of Indian noir – Anurag Kashyap. She will share the screen with Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the film.

–IANS

aa/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: We've beaten Australia in England, we didn't need 'Bazball', says Nasser Hussain
Next article
Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively
This May Also Interest You
News

Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively

Sports

Ashes 2023: We've beaten Australia in England, we didn't need 'Bazball', says Nasser Hussain

News

Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan: You loved being a father more than being an actor

News

Lisa Rinna to star in 'American Horror Stories' Season 3

News

Adele told Stallone offer to buy his house was 'no deal' without Rocky statue

Sports

Ashes 2023: Credit to Australia, they were just too good for us, says James Anderson after narrow loss in opening Test

News

Hayley Atwell praises Tom Cruise for having 'childlike wonder about movies'

Sports

Beijing striker Zhang to receive ankle surgery

Sports

Vinesh Phogat's name 'cleared' for Budapest ranking series, reports

Health & Lifestyle

TN Minister Senthil Balaji undergoes bypass surgery

Sports

Focus on Toor, sreeshankar, Aldrin as India hope to reap success of Inter-state at Asian, World Championships

Sports

Messi to make Inter Miami debut on July 21

Sports

Ghana's Asamoah Gyan retires from football

Technology

Ride-hailing & food delivery app Grab slashes 1,000 jobs

Sports

US Kids Golf India signs up for International Tour in Singapore

Sports

Title blow for GB men, USA women provide unexpected challenge for the Dutch

Technology

Spotify getting redesigned 'Your Library', 'Now Playing' views on desktop

Technology

Apple improves podcast discovery by adding 9 subcategories

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US