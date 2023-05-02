scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' leaked on Twitter, gets reportedly over nine million views

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) Animated film ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ was leaked online on Twitter and remained on the platform for several days before it was removed.

According to The Verge, a Twitter user uploaded the full movie to the micro-blogging site on Friday, April 28, openly violating copyright laws. Over nine million people illegally watched the movie before it was removed, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The user was also suspended from Twitter for violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

While this isn’t the first case of an entire movie being leaked online, the latest case brought more attention to Twitter, which amended laws that have been blamed for enabling such copyright infringement.

According to aceshowbiz.com, since Elon Musk took over the company under a $44 billion acquisition in October 2022, he increased the length of videos users can post to the platform.

Twitter Blue subscribers can upload videos up to 60 minutes long.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ required only two posts, one with the first hour of the movie and another with the final 32 minutes. Previously, ‘The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift’ and ‘Avatar’ were shared in two minute increments across lengthy threads.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ has continued to thrive at box office both domestically and internationally despite the leak. It recently crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide after garnering $490.8 million in the US and Canada, and $535.5 million overseas.

The adaptation of Nintendo’s video game franchise becomes only the 10th animated film to achieve the feat. It has become the highest-grossing film of 2023, and became the highest-grossing film based on a video game after just one week of release.

Globally, the movie, which features the voice of Chris Pratt as the titular plumber, now ranks as Universal’s seventh-biggest film of all time, surpassing ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (2022) and ‘Despicable Me’ (2010).

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kendall Jenner bares butt, Lil Nas X only wears thong at Met Gala 2023
Next article
Salman Khan, SRK to start shooting for 'Tiger 3' on May 8
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman Khan, SRK to start shooting for 'Tiger 3' on May 8

News

Kendall Jenner bares butt, Lil Nas X only wears thong at Met Gala 2023

Fashion & Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid looks glamorous in black corset gown; Fans call her hot

Sports

'Everything we see is a perspective..': Kohli's drops cryptic post after altercation with Gambhir

Sports

'That's a sweet win boys': Kohli applauds team as RCB's thrilling win in Lucknow sets dressing room on fire

Technology

US court dismisses DoJ case against Cyient executive

News

Kim Kardashian working with acting coach to prep for 'American Horror Story' role

News

Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in floor-sweeping 'Made in India' white gown

Fashion and Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinning in black

Technology

Redmi 12C: Effortless performance, industry-leading display in a budget

Fashion and Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt looks like an angel in a white gown embellished with pearls

Technology

Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally

Sports

Belgian Brecel crowned Snooker World Champion

Sports

China's Zhang upsets Norrie to reach ATP Madrid Open last 16

Sports

Medvedev moves into ATP Madrid Open last-16 with 300th career win

Technology

Morgan Stanley may slash 3K jobs in 2nd job cut round: Report

Sports

LaLiga Santander: Another midweek matchday brings up crucial Valencian Community derby, plus Bordalas' return to Coliseum

Sports

Sun steers Zhejiang Lions to one win away from returning to CBA finals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US