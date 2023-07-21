scorecardresearch
Superhero trio of Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau team up in new trailer of 'The Marvels'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘The Marvels’ has just dropped a second dramatic trailer in which three superheroes Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan as Ms Marvel and Monica Rambeau as Photon team up to face an intergalactic threat.

Full of hilarious comedic moments and intense CGI action, the trio of the Marvels will soon take flight.

The plot for ‘The Marvels’ revolves around Carol Danvers as she reclaims her identity from the tyrannical Kree and takes her revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, when her duties send her to an ominously bizarre wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes who also possess similar powers to her own, leading to the formation of female superhero trio of the Marvels.

Now this unlikely trio of heroes, each radically different from each other must learn to work together all the while they figure out how to get themselves out of this new mess they find themselves. With their powers entangled, none of these energy absorption super-powered heroes can use their powers properly, because whenever one tries to use their powers, they change positions with one another.

The new trailer also provides fans with a better look at the former S.H.I.E.L.D director Nick Fury and the Kree villain Dar-Benn who much like Ronan the Accuser in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ is also a Kree radical. Attempting to restore her own homeworld, she is intent on destroying any world that a Marvel resides on.

Marvel Studios tweeting the trailer on the morning of July 21, wrote: “This fall, #TheMarvels take flight.”

“Watch the brand-new trailer, and don’t miss Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel’s cosmic team-up, only in theaters November 10.”

‘The Marvels’ will be the next entry in MCU’s Phase 5 which kicked off earlier in 2023 with ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ which was a big critical and commercial flop and continued with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’ which was a massive hit both critically and commercially and is even considered by many to be one of the best MCU movies.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, ‘The Marvels’ stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton in pivotal roles and will hit theatres on November 10.

The third entry of Phase 5, the movie will be followed by ‘Deadpool 3’.

–IANS

anv/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

