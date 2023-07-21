Superhero web-series 'The Boys' releases teaser for spin-off series 'Gen V'

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) The heavily popular and acclaimed web-series ‘The Boys’ will now be getting its spin-off in the show ‘Gen V’ which just released its teaser.

Putting the bloody and twisted heroism of Homelander aside, ‘Gen V’ will explore the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, whose power is artificial rather than God-given.

As they put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, the lead characters will learn that with ambition comes sacrifice, with power comes responsibility, with duty comes emotional conflicts, making them see that the there is a very thin line between right and wrong, and that nothing is black and white as they explore the many shades of grey.

Much like the training for any competitive exam, these young aspiring new bloods will be competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking as they uncover the university’s many dark secrets all the while they grapple with what type of heroes they are going to become.

It is hard enough to tell what is going on with the context of ‘The Boys’, but without is even more difficult. Just suffice it to say that there will be blood, guts, attitude, emotional drama, action, swearing and more blood and guts. However, the main crux of the show is these new bloods exploring more of themselves, uncovering the grey shades of not just morality but of the whole world, including that of their own existence.

‘The Boys’ has also become a massive meme fest much like ‘American Psycho’, ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ or ‘Star Wars Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith’, particularly with Imagine Dragon’s song ‘Bones’ both the music world and meme culture by storm.

The chorus in particular is the attraction which has spawned countless reels of ridiculous memes, each funnier than the last, so we face the possibility that ‘Gen V’ will likely find itself on a similar boat.

The series cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. ‘Gen V’ will also feature guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from ‘The Boys’.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners and executive producers while Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr take over executive production.

Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís.

‘Gen V’ will stream on Amazon Prime Video and debut its first three episodes on September 29, 2023 following which, the season will then air weekly episodes before concluding on November 3.

