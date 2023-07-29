scorecardresearch
Sushmita as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant is courageous quest of triumph in Taali teaser

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen is all set to portray one of the boldest avatar as the transgender activist ‘Shreegauri Sawant’, in the upcoming series ‘Taali’.

The 47 seconds teaser which was unveiled on Saturday, gives a sneak peek of the courageous quest of struggles, resilience and triumph.

It starts with Sushmita’s deep and rich voice saying, “Namaskar main Gauri Sawant.” Sushmita as ‘Gauri’ is donning a grey saree with yellow blouse, a gajra on her bun. She adjusts her saree’s pallu, wearing a pendant of ‘Sai Baba’, and applies a big red bindi on the forehead, while looking herself at a mirror.

The voiceover given by the actress further says, “Jisse koi ‘Hijra’ kehta hai, koi ‘social worker’. Koi ‘nautanki’ bulata hai koi ‘gamechanger’. Ye kahani isi safar ki hai. Gaali se Taali Tak.”

Gauri is seen sitting with a panel on stage, and the crowd is clapping for her. She is also seen blessing other transgenders, as they bow down to her. We then see some transgenders performing some rituals on her. Gauri, in a deep thought is sitting with her bare upper half, and these transgenders are happily pouring water on her. She also has turmeric on her cheeks and hands.

Then we see her in a short hairstyle, wearing pant and shirt, holding a travel bag in one hand, and an application form in another. She is standing in between two lines- one for women, another for men. The scene gives a sense of confusion that transgenders go through when choosing (officially) what sex they belong to.

Gauri is then see saying, “Jo log apni asliyat dikhane se darte hai na, wo kabhi jeette nahi babu.” She is dancing with other transgenders, fighting for the third gender, and said, “Swabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata… mujhe ye teeno chahiye.”

The teaser ends with police barricades and a foreign lady asking Gauri “Are you ready to go?” to which she happily replied, “bachpan se.” Gauri then says to the police officials to keep their guns inside.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala, ‘Taali’ will shed light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant’s relentless pursuit for the recognition of the third gender in India.

It also stars Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Hemangi Kavi, Suvrat Joshi, Krutika Deo, Nitish Rathore, Meenakshi Chugh, and Shaan Kakkar in pivotal roles.

The series will premiere on August 15, on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was seen in the titular role in web show ‘Aarya’.

–IANS

sp/dan


