scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sushmita Sen gets herself car worth whopping Rs 1.92 crore

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has gifted herself a luxury car worth a whopping Rs 1.92 crore

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sushmita shared a glimpse of her car, a black Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe.

In the clip shared on the photo-sharing website, Sushmita is dressed in an outfit as she unveiled her vehicle. According to Car Dekho, a website which gives prices of the cars, stated that the car costs Rs 1.63 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.92 crore (on-road) in Mumbai.

She captioned the clip: “And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty. Thank you @pardesiinderjit@mercedesbenzind @autohangar@theretreatmumbai for making this such a memorable moment!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

She then shared a picture posing with the car and captioned it: “Beauty & the Beast #yourstruly #officialpicture ove love love!!!”

-IANS

dc/uk/

Previous article
WFI writes to Ministry, rejects all allegations against their chief Brij Bhushan
Next article
Advait Chandan calls Dhvani Bhanushali a 'natural performer'
This May Also Interest You
News

New pics from Amy Winehouse biopic shows Blake's arrest

News

Raven-Symone: 'You've all been saying my name wrong for years'

News

Advait Chandan calls Dhvani Bhanushali a 'natural performer'

Sports

WFI writes to Ministry, rejects all allegations against their chief Brij Bhushan

Sports

Australian Open: De Minaur overcomes Bonzi, Shelton continues his dream debut

Sports

I-League: Unbeaten at home, Mohammedan Sporting host RoundGlass Punjab (preview)

News

'BB16': Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik sprinkle humour on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

Rhea shares unseen pics on Sushant's birthday

News

Richa Chadha used to organise pulp movie screenings, reveals Vasan Bala

Sports

2nd ODI: Indian bowlers' impressive show has New Zealand bundled out for just 108

Sports

Diana Baig ruled out of Pakistan's T20Is against Australia, Women's T20 World Cup

News

When Cate Blanchett's husband said her career wouldn't last

News

Mira Rajput plays 'Deva Deva' on piano in her new home

News

Anubhav Singh Bassi to make film debut with 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Sports

Australian Open: Sabalenka, Bencic win to set up intriguing fourth-round clash (Ld)

Technology

2,300 active & working employees now at Twitter, clarifies Musk

Sports

South Africa's David Miller focuses on diet as he gets ready for IPL 2023

News

Rashmika to join 'The boys' for 'Pushpa: The Rule' shoot next month

Sports

Wrestlers are scared, feel cheated, may re-start protest on Sunday, claim sources

News

Sneha Khanwalkar: Wanted listeners to get transported to pulp movies era with 'Pseudo Saiyaan'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US