Sushmita sen posts photo with ex-beau rohman shawl, says 'nice picture'

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a picture with her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl and tagged it as a “nice picture”.

Sushmita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared an image from an event she attended with Rohman and daughter Alisha. The two, in the image are seen engrossed in a conversation as they got clicked.

The actress captioned it: “Nice picture Rohman Shawl.”

Rohman took to his Instagram and re-shared the picture. He wrote: “Right back at you Sushmita Sen.”

It was in 2021, when Sushmita and Rohman, whom she met through Instagram, called it quits. In 2022, controversial cricket administrator Lalit Modi shared the news of them being in a relationship. However, the actress neither confirmed nor declined the news.

On the work front, Sushmita is currently in Rajasthan as she is shooting for the third installment of ‘Aarya’.

