Sushmita Sen to resume filming for 'Aarya' Season 3 in Jaipur

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) The shooting for the third season of the series ‘Aarya’ resumes with actress Sushmita Sen in Jaipur.

Ram Madhvani, Showrunner, co-director and the co-producer of the show, expressed his excitement as they resumed shooting for season 3.

He stated, “Obstacles are merely opportunities in disguise, and Sushmita, our Aarya, has shown us how to overcome them with grace and strength.”

“As we resume the journey for season 3, our team at Ram Madhvani Films is brimming with excitement and enthusiasm to bring our audience a riveting narrative, power-packed performances, and an unstoppable Aarya, our Sherni, who will leave a lasting impression.

We are committed to giving our best, and can’t wait to showcase what we have in store for the world.”

The show follows the journey of Aarya, a woman who finds herself in the world of crime after her husband’s murder.

Sushmita, who essays the titular role, has won hearts with her performance in the previous seasons. The audience has been eagerly waiting to see what Aarya’s next move will be, and with season 3, they will finally get their answer.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS).
