scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Swastika Mukherjee accuses producer of sexual harassment after receiving her morphed nude images

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Qala’, has alleged that she received threatening emails from the co-producer Sandeep Sarkar of upcoming Bengali film ‘Shibpur’ and his associates.

She was allegedly informed that her pictures have been morphed and these images will be shared on pornography websites. Shocked at such a turn of events, the actress has filed a complaint with regards to sexual harassment at Golf Green Police Station in Kolkata.

The actress has also reportedly reached out to the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association, along with the scanned copies of these threat mails. While clarifying the nature of her association with the producer, the actor mentioned that she had never met the producer while shooting for ‘Shibpur’.

As per media reports, while the co-producer’s legal representative has denied his involvement in any such act they have also said that the actress took the step after she was instigated by the director of the film, Arindam Bhattacharya.

Co-starring Parambrata Chatterjee, ‘Shibpur’ is slated to release in cinemas on May 5.

–IANS

aa/svn/

Previous article
K-pop band Seventeen to release 10th mini album 'FML' on April 24
Next article
Google searches for 'Dogecoin' skyrocketed 1,992% after Musk changes Twitter's logo
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google searches for 'Dogecoin' skyrocketed 1,992% after Musk changes Twitter's logo

News

K-pop band Seventeen to release 10th mini album 'FML' on April 24

News

Actor Simaran Kaur shares her shooting experience in Pattaya for 'Sharminda'

Sports

IPL 2023: IPL a great opportunity for our young boys, says Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher

Technology

aCryptocurrency phishing attacks grow by 40% in 1 year: Report

Technology

Paytm UPI Lite crosses 4 mn users with 10 mn transactions to date

News

T-Series launches Guru Randhawa and Malaika Arora’s song ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ on Oculus giving a Virtual Reality experience, marking it first ever launch of...

News

Sumbul Touqeer denies rumours of saying 'no' to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Technology

Debate rages on Indian kids' exposure to ChatGPT in classrooms

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB batter Rajat Patidar ruled out with Achilles' heel injury

Technology

Meta now pauses remote work hirings after mass layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, former CM Raje test Covid positive

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors protest in Gurugram against Rajasthan's health Bill

News

Popular Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal passes away at 69

Sports

Injuries an issue for Barca in fifth meeting against Real Madrid this season

Technology

28% of US smartphone users likely to buy foldables as next purchase: Report

Technology

3.1 mn jobs shortfall in cybersecurity globally, skill shortage hits India firms badly

News

Collaborating with Nayanthara on Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' was blessing for Malhar Thakar

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US