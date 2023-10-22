Sydney Sweeney wishes 'goof ball' co-star Glen Powell on his birthday

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has sent her co-star birthday wishes. The ‘Euphoria’ actress, 26, shared a sweet message for Glen Powell on his 35th birthday.

Glen stars as her on-screen love interest in the upcoming rom-com ‘Anyone But You’, reports People magazine.

“Happy birthday to my fellow camp counsellor, adventure extraordinaire, and goof ball,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Along with the message, Sweeney shared a smiley selfie of the duo — seemingly taken on the set of their soon-to-be-released film — in which the actors are decked out in wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses and matching jackets.

As per People, the pair teased their matching “goof ball” energy — and on-screen chemistry — at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas while unveiling the first look at ‘Anyone But You’.

“We love seeing ourselves on the big screen,” Powell joked at the convention, prompting Sweeney to reply, “Oh, please, Top Gun”, a nod to his role in the 2022 blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

“I love when she calls me that,” he quipped, telling the audience that Sweeney’s character, Bea, is “a real nightmare.” After she fired back, calling his character, Ben, an “a******,” Powell went on to tease the film’s plot: “And what better place to put a nightmare and an a****** than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?”

After rumours of an off-screen romance between Powell and Sweeney — who is engaged to Jonathan Davino — began to swirl while the castmates filmed in Australia, the ‘White Lotus’ star shut them down, telling Variety that she and Powell are not bothered by the gossip.

Sweeney addressed the rumours head-on. “It’s a rom-com,” she told the outlet. “That’s what people want!” “Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much.”

–IANS

aa/kvd