scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sylvester Stallone wants to chronicle his notoriety with reality show

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone was determined to shoot a reality show while he’s “still relevant.”

The 76-year-old actor is the focal point of a new reality series called ‘The Family Stallone’, and the Hollywood icon has revealed his motivation for making the show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Stallone, who stars on the show alongside his wife Jennifer and daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, “This would be great to share this notoriety with a reality show while you’re still relevant. I love daughters, I love my wife and I wanted to share that. It’s something that I think is entertaining.”

Jennifer always wanted the show to be an authentic look at their lives. She explained, “I didn’t want it to be set up. I didn’t want it to be, ‘Oh, we all get drunk and we all throw fits and we’re screaming at each other.’ I wanted to show people real life things that happen.”

Stallone hopes that fans will warm to his family as they watch the series. He said, “I think we all have such big personalities. We’re very loud and funny. We come from love.”

Meanwhile, Stallone previously promised that his marriage troubles would be a prominent part of the reality show. Jennifer filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” at a court in Florida in August 2022, but they subsequently reconciled their differences.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Johnny Depp receives 7 mins standing ovation at Cannes for 'Jeanne Du Barry'
Next article
Musk hits at George Soros after billionaire sells his entire Tesla stake
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Musk hits at George Soros after billionaire sells his entire Tesla stake

News

Johnny Depp receives 7 mins standing ovation at Cannes for 'Jeanne Du Barry'

Technology

Meta starts beta test of 'members-only worlds' in Horizon Worlds

Technology

Money transfer service Zepz to lay off 420 employees

Sports

Dudamel takes charge of Mexico's Necaxa

News

Best-selling author Amish Tripathi gets married in London

Technology

Musk teases two new EVs, a cheaper $25K hatchback likely soon

Technology

Apple's App Store stopped over $2 bn in fraudulent transactions in 2022

Technology

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 mn

Technology

If AI goes wrong, it can go quite wrong: OpenAI CEO to US lawmakers

Health & Lifestyle

Wheels of Change: Deputy Commissioner of Patiala walks to office

Health & Lifestyle

Dengue fever cases in Laos increase to 2,041

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis' unbeaten 89, Mohsin's final over show keep LSG in playoff race

Sports

England pacer Anderson dispels injury concerns ahead of Ireland Test, Ashes series

Sports

Barcelona's Lewandowski proud of winning his first La Liga title

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Great chance to test themselves against some of the best teams, say Premier League coaches to Indian players

Sports

IWL 2023: Beatrice's heroics in penalty shootout help 10-women Gokulam Kerala see off Odisha FC

News

Canne jury member, #MeToo champion Brie Larson's Johnny Depp dilemma

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US